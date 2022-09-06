LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Relief is coming for residents of a Lafayette mobile home park that is known for flooding.

An engineer within the city’s Department of Capital Improvements explains the usual drainage pipes won’t do, meaning the City of Lafayette has decided to use concrete culverts.

Engineer III, Jessica Caldarera, said the drainage project along Walker Road and Hebert Road is one project that’s broken down into multiple phases.

“Just regular pipes that you would normally see in a roadside ditch wasn’t really sufficient,” Caldarera said.

Therefore, concrete box culverts and concrete vertical wall channels are being put into the ground.

“To help not only get things flowing faster but also to help hold or store some of the water. Hopefully that alleviates some of the flooding in that area,” Caldarera added.

Caldarera said there’s a mobile home park that sees its share of flooding. The flooding is not so much inside the subdivision, but along Hebert Road.

She said the high waters make it difficult for people who live there to come and go.

“This will help alleviate a lot of that flooding and make it a little easier in the higher intensity rains; or rains like we’re having right now where it just rains every single day,” she added.

The project completion date will be determined by the weather. Caldarera said they have about 210 unused workdays remaining on the project.