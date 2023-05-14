CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A sports complex in Carencro caught on fire Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Carencro Fire Department responded to a fire at Pelican Park located at 110 Softball Dr.

Firefighters said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the first floor of a three-story facility.

Carencro firefighters, with help from Lafayette, Scott, and Duson firefighters, extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the concession stand area, causing severe damage. The bar and offices on the upper two floors have minor smoke damage.

However, the extreme heat from the fire on the first floor has compromised the structural integrity of the second floor, authorities said.

Lafayette Fire Department said the fire started in the storage room and was deemed accidental.

Fire fighters remained on scene for several hours putting out hotspots.

Carencro Fire Chief, David Mouton, said there were no players or spectators at the park when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

A staff member preparing the park for a softball tournament discovered the fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but was repelled by the heat and flames.

Pelican Park will remain closed, and all scheduled tournaments have been canceled until further notice.

