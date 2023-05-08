LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A local civil rights organization called the Village 337 held a meeting Monday night to talk about crime and other issues impacting the community.

The meeting was filled with city leaders, including three elected officials, pastors and community members each hoping to find a solution to help reduce violence in the community.

“We need to get programs implemented, and we get behind everybody that has a program implemented and don’t just sit back and point the finger,” Councilman A.B. Rubin said.

“What we are saying is that we are going to create a 24-hour period just for us to love on each other to try and work this out because nobody else is going to do it,” Dr. Chris Williams said.

Members of the 337 say it all starts with healing.