LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This spring, community programming classes will return to Moncus Park.

According to a press release from Moncus Park, these programs are aimed to expand community engagement with the park and build the community.

“This is just one example of what sets Moncus Park apart as an urban park conservancy,” said community engagement director Chelsey Roberie. “Not only do we want to provide an incredible greenspace for our community, but we also want to activate it! We want everyone to enjoy it and find something they enjoy at the Park.”

The programs are geared toward audiences of all ages and focus on health and wellness, arts and culture, and nature.

From Yoga in the Park every Wednesday to Garden Talks, Moncus Park will offer something for every age and interest.

All programs are free and open to the public. Scheduled activities will begin on March 1.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

More information can be found here.