LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Lieutenant Billy Abrams passed away Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, UL Lafayette police said Abrams died peacefully among close family after battling an illness.

“Lt. Abrams was an integral part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department and will be missed by all who knew him,” the post read. The post consists of comments expressing sadness and mourn.

The department asks the community to keep Abrams’ loved ones and coworkers in prayers.