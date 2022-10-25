LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Community leaders and church members shared their disappointment after finding Gethsemane Church of God in Christ Community Center on Twelve St. broken into and vandalized Sunday night. The community center provides food, clothes, and furniture are given free of charge to help the residents of the community.

Carlos Harvin, the Chief of Minority Affairs, said he was distressed when he got a call from Bishop Gatlin. He added that the Gethsemane church has done a lot for the community for somebody to come and ‘disrespect’ and ‘disregard’ the place is ‘ridiculous.’

Members came to the center to find the gymnasium floors destroyed, and many windows and doors broken. Food was sprayed on the first floor. The clothes pantry was disorganized, and clothes were everywhere. The third floor, where they had a Pucci percussion drawing on the chart board, damaged drums, and more.

Vanessa Gatlin, the First Lady of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ, said, “This goes beyond just vandalism. It goes beyond just writing things, graffiti. It goes beyond upsetting things and clothes, just throwing them all around. It goes beyond that, but it goes to somebody missed some home teaching.”

She adds, “somebody missed somebody teaching them that we are looking out for each other. We are our brother’s keeper. Our sister’s keeper.”

The members say they do not know who did the damage, but they know there are children in the neighborhood who are not going to school, running around all day long and getting into trouble.

Church members report dealing with someone damaging the community center three or four times before the Sunday vandalizing. This time it was a little bit more extensive seeing as all three floors were damaged.

“They [the pastor and first lady] said not to call the police. They said not to do anything to anybody. We’re just going to keep helping the people, but how many times can we just keep helping without there being any support from the community and law enforcement and those that can help us keep it together?” said Devon Norman, Program Director at the community center and also the President of Village 337.

“Our leaders have made it to where we have the ability to serve the community at no cost to them. No program that is run in this community center costs the community anything,” said Norman.

City officials are ready to stand behind the church and work to get permanent cameras to deter some of the crime according to Harvin.

“We don’t want this community to be afraid because Lafayette police need the partnership with this community,” he said. “Somebody knows who did this, and so we need them to be courageous and come forward, and we want to help these young people who are misguided, misdirected. This center is here to help them and guide them in a positive direction.”

He suggests there is help with the mayor’s office, the Lafayette Consolidated Government, and pastors in Lafayette, along with many groups that want to help the Bishop of the church strengthen the community.

“We know law enforcement has a role to play, but we know that the community has another role to play. We’re partners, and this is really what community policing is all about,” said Harvin.

“We’re going to pray and ask God to touch the hearts of the people that are doing this that they will understand this is the house of the Lord,” said First Lady Gatlin.

You can help the church by sending donations at $Gcogiclafayette. If you know anything to help the case, call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at (337)-232-TIPS.