LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hunger and homelessness are both issues in Lafayette. Issues local organizations and council members want to dissolve.

“We are in the middle of a food desert. it’s been well documented. this is really part of a bigger initiative to address that problem.”

Glenn Lazard District 5 City Councilman said the community is experiencing food scarcity, and there is an initiative to help bring fresh food to the area. Joshua Edmond, President of Oasis Community Coterie, said the new food pantry is just one of the organization’s efforts to supply food to the community.

“This is just a tool to give them something to eat if they’re hungry.”

He said Oasis partnered with council members and other leaders to make this pantry accessible to those who need food.

It is stocked with donations from anyone who wants to drop off extra groceries and is free to the public. Members of the community say this is a good thing for children and people who are homeless.

“I think it’s a very good idea, especially for the kids whenever they get out for school and the less fortunate kids and the homeless. “

The opening of this pantry is just another step in ending hunger in this community.