LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Comeaux high school student is in custody after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up the school.’

Lafayette Police said the teen, 17, was charged with terrorizing and resisting arrest.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, the incident stems from an anonymous 911 caller who advised that a juvenile male student made a threat telling other students not to go to school tomorrow (Thursday) because he was going to bring a gun in order to ‘shoot up the school’.

She said because the complaint was received after normal school hours, the Comeaux High school resource sergeants responded and located the student at his residence where he was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

An investigation is on-going.