UPDATE, 10:39 A.M.: According to Lafayette Police, the lockdown is over and students are returning to campus.

ORIGINAL, 9:04 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Comeaux High School is on lockdown and school evacuated after threat found on campus.

According to Lafayette Police, a message was found written on a bathroom wall about a bomb being in the school. The school was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. and the law enforcement is on scene to check the campus.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

