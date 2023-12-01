UPDATE, 10:39 A.M.: According to Lafayette Police, the lockdown is over and students are returning to campus.
ORIGINAL, 9:04 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Comeaux High School is on lockdown and school evacuated after threat found on campus.
According to Lafayette Police, a message was found written on a bathroom wall about a bomb being in the school. The school was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. and the law enforcement is on scene to check the campus.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
