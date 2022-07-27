LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As the beginning of the school year approaches, Ovey Comeaux High School (OCHS) will hold its Fill the Bus Drive on Friday to get students ready for their first day of school.

Our community is still in need of school supplies, and the Fill the Bus Drive is a great opportunity to give back to the community.

On Friday, July 29, you can drop off donations at the parked bus in front of OCHS between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Acceptable donations include school supplies such as pencils, glue, notebooks, hand sanitizer, and ink pens. Lightly used school uniforms will also be accepted.

That same day, OCHS will also hold its Beautification Day which is a campus clean-up from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OCHS is located at 100 W Bluebird Dr.

For more information on this event, visit the OCHS Facebook page.