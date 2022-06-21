LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Members of the Ovey Comeaux speech and debate team became champions with a victory at the annual National Speech and Debate tournament, last week, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The competitions began with the top 300 students from around the world, who previously qualified to compete at the district and state levels, according to the Lafayette Parish School System.

Junior Jarkeylon Ismail is the 2022 international champion in program oral interpretation and won a $2,000 scholarship.

For this competition, students take segments from various poetry, prose, drama, articles, and research to make a performance that revolves around a particular argumentative message.

By winning, he automatically qualified for next year’s championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

Junior Kylan Williams placed 3rd Internationally in Dramatic Interpretation, winning a $1,000 scholarship.

Senior Peyton Poole placed 2nd Internationally in Dramatic Interpretation, also bringing home a $1,000 scholarship.

“It is unprecedented for one school to have two finalists in a single category competition,” LPSS said.

The team also won the national speech and debate association speech team of excellence sweepstakes award for ranking in the top 20 out of over 1,800 teams in competition from across the globe.

CONGRATULATIONS!