SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The City of Scott will be hosting Christmas events to help spread holiday cheer!

Christmas Tree Lighting

The first event is a Christmas tree lighting which will take place on Dec. 1, at 5 p.m.

The lighting will be located at Scott City Hall, 125 Lions Club Rd. Scott, La. 70583.

It will be free admission and refreshments will be available.

Joyeaux Noel

This event will take place at La Maison De Begnaud, 110 Benoit Patin Rd. Scott, La. 70583

It will be held on Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Its free admission and will feature: