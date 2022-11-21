SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The City of Scott will be hosting Christmas events to help spread holiday cheer!
Christmas Tree Lighting
The first event is a Christmas tree lighting which will take place on Dec. 1, at 5 p.m.
The lighting will be located at Scott City Hall, 125 Lions Club Rd. Scott, La. 70583.
It will be free admission and refreshments will be available.
Joyeaux Noel
This event will take place at La Maison De Begnaud, 110 Benoit Patin Rd. Scott, La. 70583
It will be held on Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Its free admission and will feature:
- Santa Claus
- Face painting
- Arts and crafts
- Local dance studios performing
- Christmas music by Cajun Fuel
- Food and drinks sold by Scott Knights of Columbus
- Christmas Carols sung by local high schools