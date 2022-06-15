LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the second year, Lafayette City Councilmembers are recognizing the month of June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the city of Lafayette.

A presentation proclaiming June as PRIDE Month will be presented to friends and members of Lafayette’s LGBTQ+ community at noon Friday June 17 in the council auditorium.

In 2021, momentum surrounding a movement in Lafayette for affirmation of the civil rights of LGBTQ+ citizens came to an all-time high prompting councilmembers to take action memorializing the progressive strides of the LGBTQ+ population in Lafayette.

The proclamation prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public or private employment, and public spaces.