LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Movie lovers in Acadiana are in for a treat, with the Cinema on the Bayou film festival.

Organizers have announced the line-up of over 150 films at the 19th annual juried film festival that will be held Jan. 24-31.

The festival will screen over 150 films at Cité des Arts in Lafayette, with a select number of feature films screening at St. Landry Cinema and online. The 2024 festival lineup includes narrative and documentary features, narrative and documentary shorts, and animated and experimental films. Consistent with the festival’s emphasis on the Francophone communities around the world, the selections include 51 French language films.

Cinema on the Bayou Film Society President Pat Mire said the festival is an international event.

“Each year, Cinema on the Bayou brings to Acadiana the best in independent film, and the filmmakers who make those films, from across the United States and Canada and from around the world,” Mire said. “This year, we will have filmmakers in town from Japan, Australia, Norway, Canada, including Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Québec City and New Brunswick, Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, New Orleans and Shreveport.”

The festival kicks off on Jan. 24 with the U.S. premiere of the narrative feature film “DitO,” with Japanese director and actor Takashi Yuki in attendance. The film will screen at 7 p.m. at Cité des Arts, 109 Rue Vine in Lafayette, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and a gala reception with sushi, boudin and King Cake. Opening night tickets are $15 and can be purchased at cinemaonthebayou.com.

For more information on the films and the schedule of film screenings and events, go to cinemaonthebayou.com.

