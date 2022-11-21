LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – From the lighting of the Christmas tree to a holiday carnival, holiday joy will be spread throughout downtown Lafayette all December long.

Downtown Lafayette has announced A Merry & Bright Holiday Series, a series of family-friendly holiday events to spark holiday joy.

Find out what’s happening below:

Christmas Tree Extravaganza (Dec. 1 – 31)

Located at Parc International all December long, Christmas Tree Extravaganza features decorated spruce trees for the public to view and vote on. At the end of the month, the tree decorator with the most votes will receive $500 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

The lighting of the Christmas Tree (Dec. 3)

Kick off the Holiday series at Parc International on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the lighting of the Christmas tree. The free family-friendly event will also feature live music performed by Curley Taylor.

Christmas Carnival (Dec. 4)

After the annual Sonic Christmas Parade, which will go down Jefferson Street at 1 p.m. on Dec. 4, head to Parc International for the Christmas Carnival. The holiday party will feature a carousel, face painting, train rides, pony rides, photos with Santa, a petting zoo and much more. This event will take place from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Candlelight (Dec. 8)

From 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., the multi-denominational candlelight Christmas service will include traditional carols and a reading of the Christmas Story.

Movies in the Parc (Dec. 10)

The Polar Express will be shown in Parc International at sunset. The event will also feature photos with Santa, popcorn from Popalicious, fun jumps, and face painting. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

More information on all events can be found here.