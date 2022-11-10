Large shatterproof Christmas ornaments are perfect for large Christmas tree displays or for outdoor decorations.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The three-night seasonal experience, Christmas in the Park, returns to Moncus Park in December.

Christmas in the Park will be held from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. beginning on Dec. 16 and will go through Dec. 18.

The free three-day event will offer photos with Santa, various activities for kids, sleigh rides, local food trucks, music, and more.

Live music is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 16 – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp band

Saturday, Dec. 17 – Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

Sunday, Dec. 18 – Wayne Toups

Note: $10 on-site parking

In addition to Christmas in the Park, Moncus Park will host three other holiday events:

Teddy Bear Tea

Presented by Roots Pediatric Dentistry, Teddy Bear Tea will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. The event includes a specialty menu, entertainment, Mrs. Claus, and unlimited mimosas for adults. Tickets can be found here.

Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch

The immersive and interactive dining experience will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 18. Tickets for this event can be found here.

Movies at Moncus

This family-fun event will take place on Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will start with caroling led by Wonderland Performing Arts followed by a Christmas movie on the big screen. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Vote on the movies here.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

More information can be found on their website.