LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Chris Stapleton All American Road Show that was scheduled for Saturday at the Cajundome is now being moved to Thursday, Nov. 16.

Tickets can still be used for the rescheduled date, but those who can no longer attend are advised to contact their source of purchase within the next seven days to request a refund.

The concert dates have also been rescheduled for a couple of the Texas shows including Houston, which is now scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17 and Corpus Christi, which has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The show will also include special guest Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane. The country star’s concert is now scheduled to come after the release of his highly anticipated new album, Higher, which is set to be released on Nov. 10.

