LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the

country’s most respected and beloved musicians is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Lafayette.

Stapleton will be performing at the Cajundome on Saturday, Oct. 14. The show will also include special guest Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane. Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, Aug.18 at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome box office and Cajundome.com.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning next Friday.

The country singers “All-American Road Show” comes in advance of his highly anticipated new album, Higher, which is set to be released on Nov. 10. The albums first single, “White Horse” has already been released.

Visit Cajundome.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club

access and private suite rental.