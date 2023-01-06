LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Chinese restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has announced that it will close for good next week.

Lotus Garden announced in a statement on Facebook that they have “made the decision of closing our doors and sold to new owners.”

The statement further said that “January 11th will be our last day in business as lotus garden. We sincerely appreciate all our friends’ support and friendship in the past 7 years.”

The owners of Lotus Garden also said that anyone with a gift certificate should redeem it before Jan. 11.

Lotus Garden, which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette, offered Chinese cuisine, sushi, and Vietnamese Pho, according to their website.