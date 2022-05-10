LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –The Lafayette Fire Department says a child alerted the family of a fire in their laundry room Tuesday in the 100 block of Crab Apple Hill.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan, when firefighters arrived they found the laundry room engulfed.

He said it was quickly extinguished, however sustained heavy fire damage.

Other rooms in the home only had smoke damage, he said.

The homeowner, her two adult daughters and a 4-year-old were at home when the fire started.

He said it was the young child who alerted her mother of the fire and then left the home to go to their arranged meeting place.

The mother alerted the other girls, grabbed a fire extinguisher and began extinguishing the fire before leaving the home to meet her children at the mailbox.

“The family had practiced a fire drill in the past and were very thankful for doing so. The utilization of the fire extinguisher contained the fire and lessened the fire damage to the home,” Trahan said.

The cause, he said, is under investigation.