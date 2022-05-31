LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Chief of Staff Michael Hicks is no longer employed with LCG. Hicks was appointed to the position in January.

Though few details are available at this time, LCG Communications Director Jamie Angelle confirmed that Hicks is no longer employed with LCG as of Friday. Angelle disclosed that he’s unable to discuss personnel issues or the reason Hicks’ employment ended.

Hicks, who was formerly Mayor-President Guillory’s Army commanding officer, according to the Daily Advertiser, was appointed by Guillory to the position in January.

It’s unclear whether Hicks resigned or was fired. News 10 will continue to follow this story.