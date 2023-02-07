LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For 25 years, Kevin Melancon has brought smiles to the faces of customers at Chick-Fil-A. On his special anniversary the team decided it’s time to return the favor.

For Kevin’s 25th anniversary, the team ordered his favorite red velvet cake and surprised him with tons of Chick-Fil-A gear, while coworkers he’s met over the years shared their love for their friend.

Lonny Melancon, Kevin’s father, said, “You know it all started when John and Annette Arton, who are the owners here, would go to Fatima Church.”

Kevin had a special group that would attend Fatima Church and John told his wife “I’d like for some of those clients to work for me”.

Franchise owners, John and Annette Arton, also surprised Kevin with a donation to the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, and his new name tag with 25 years experience right under his name.

“It was all about hiring him to do a specific job and we did not realize how much his productivity would flourish with us,” Arton said.

When asked to describe Kevin, employees, customers, and family members smiled as they said Kevin is thoughtful, kind, and always happy, especially when he’s at work.

Ray Sibille, Kevin’s friend, said, “He’s just always happy, always happy and in a good mood, and loves his job.”

“He is more of what Jesus wanted people to be like than we are,” Lonny Melancon said.

Kevin Melancon stated, “25 years is a long time; I’ve been here a long time and I’m so excited today. I love my customers for always being here to talk to me.”

As Kevin has now celebrated his 25th anniversary and his 50th birthday, we look forward to seeing his smiling face for many years to come.