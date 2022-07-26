LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Legendary rock band, Chicago, will be performing in Lafayette for one night only.

Formed in Chicago in 1967, Chicago is one of the longest-running rock groups to have come out of the United States.

The rock band with horns has sold over 100 million records, has 21 top 10 singles, 11 number one singles, five number one albums, and a total of 47 platinum and gold awards.

In 2019, they were also listed as a top 10 band of all time, according to USA TODAY and Billboard Magazine, and in 2020 they received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

Chicago will perform at the Heymann Performing Arts Center for one night only on October 26. The show is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be released for presale tomorrow, July 27 at 10 a.m, however, ticket sales will open for the public on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

You can get tickets for this event on Ticketmaster