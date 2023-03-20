LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit has donated a nearly six-acre tract of land to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

LCG said that the land sits near Heymann Park and includes plans to incorporate walking trails. According to LCG, this will enhance recreational opportunities, increase public access to the Vermilion River, and tie into the Heymann, Beaver, and, Lil’ Woods Parks Master Plan.

“Chevron’s generous donation will benefit generations to come and will be a lasting symbol of collaboration between government and the private sector,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

Courtesy of LCG

“Anytime we have the opportunity to put a property forth for the betterment of the local community, we try to take advantage of that,” said Chevron Land Representative and Lafayette native Danielle Brocato. “The property is unlike a lot of land in the area. There are gently rolling hills, beautiful creeks scattered throughout, and gorgeous, old oak trees.”

Residents have placed a high value on walking and running trails and Vermilion River access in community meetings, according to LCG. PARC Director Hollis Conway said that “Connecting all three parks is beneficial to our community, and Chevron’s in-kind donation allows us to offer even more amenities to our community.”

“We’re hoping this piece of land that connects the two parks makes it an attractive place for people and families to visit,” Brocato said.