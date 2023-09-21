LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hazmat teams and firefighters are on the scene of a chemical accident in Lafayette.

Officials reported a potentially hazardous vapor near a business in the 3200 block of Cameron Street. No injuries have been reported, according to Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan.

“Lafayette Hazmat Team arrived on scene and noticed a 275 gallon plastic tote with approximately 60 gallons of liquid inside in the loading area of the business,” Trahan said. “Hazmat technicians indicated that a chemical reaction was occurring producing an orange smoke. The area was cordoned off and employees evacuated from the business.”

Employees at the business indicated that they were mixing several chemicals in the tote when the reaction occurred. They immediately called 911.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat is also on the scene assisting Lafayette Fire Department, Trahan said.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.