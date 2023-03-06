LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Next weekend in Freetown, an authentic Celtic celebration will be taking place. The organizers of Celtic Bayou Festival say they have tried their best to gather as many authentic Celtic musicians as they could.

Musicians will be coming for Ireland, Scotland, Brittany in France, and other parts of France. There will also be music from Louisiana that has its roots in the Celtic part of Europe.

Cajun music shares a lot of similar melodies with Celtic music. To honor this shared culture, and the 200-year birthday of Lafayette Parish, Wilson and Joel Savoy will be performing “Special O’Cajun” with musicians visiting from Ireland.

The Celtic Bayou Festival will be a block party in the heart of Downtown Lafayette on March 17 and 18. There will be a cooking competition and live music lining the streets. Performances will also take place in Hideaway Hall. This festival is a family-friendly event to celebrate the various cultures in Lafayette.