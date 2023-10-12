BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish has lost an entertainment option with the closing of Celebrity Theatres in Broussard.

The theater announced its closure in a Facebook post today.

“It is with sincere disappointment we announce that Celebrity Theatres of Broussard has permanently closed its doors,” the post read. “Please know the choice to close our locally owned business was not an easy one, as we have enjoyed serving the Broussard/Lafayette-area patrons for the last 18 years. We value the relationships we have formed with our guests, and above all, being a part of such a great community. We appreciate your loyalty.”

Local developer Billeaud Companies has announced in a news release that it is now the sole owner and operator of the movie theater property and is preparing for a redevelopment of this commercial site.

“Unfortunately, with the reality of the movie theater business climate post-pandemic, Celebrity Broussard will no longer be in operation,” the release read.

The company said it has published a request for proposals “asking business owners, contractors, architects and developers to weigh in with ideas and proposals for the site.”

The post said the theater, located at 4620 Hwy. 90 East in Broussard, will be reaching out to those that have scheduled upcoming events. If you have purchased advanced tickets, call (337) 330-0046 or email broussard@celebritytheatres.com to make arrangements for a refund.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Thank you again for your loyalty and support for nearly 2 decades,” the Facebook post said.

Latest posts