LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With below-freezing temperatures expected in the area, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is helping provide shelter to those in need.

“We know that experiencing homelessness is tough already but with the forecasts showing sub-freezing temperatures for several days on end, we’re concerned about the health and well-being of those experiencing homelessness. So we decided to open up additional space within our shelter system to allow those in that are experiencing homelessness and have nowhere to turn,” said Ben Broussard of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

The additional space may put a strain on resources, but Broussard said that it ensures more families can find warmth and shelter.

“On any given night Catholic Charities of Acadiana is providing shelter for roughly 90 individuals. We’re thinking we’re going to take in an extra 10 to maybe 20 but really time will tell. We want to make sure we can respond with that compassionate ‘Yes’ for those that don’t have anywhere else to turn,” Broussard said.

As temperatures continue to drop throughout the night, Broussard tells those in need where they can go to find shelter.

“Anyone who is experiencing homelessness and needs that warm shelter can go to 1000 east willow and they will be received there. We want to do whatever we can to make sure they are safe when these extreme temperatures hit,” Broussard said.

Broussard told News 10 that shelters are expected to remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

More information can be found here.