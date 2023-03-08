LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Catholic Charities of Acadiana supports the needs of hungry and homeless individuals in the Acadiana area. All food bank and emergency shelter resources are available because of donations. Although Catholic Charities of Acadiana does not hold many fundraisers annually, one of their favorites is coming up.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana says Sharing Spirits is less of a fundraiser and more of a friendsraiser. On April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Rock-n-Bowl, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be celebrating all of the work they do in the community.

The fundraiser will feature live music by Rouge Krewe, dancing, and 13celebrity bartenders to keep things flowing. The celebrity bartenders will include:

Frank and Tracy Neuner

Father Andrew Schumacher

Rob and Elizabeth Burnell

Francis and Cathy Pavy

Ali Landy and Hunter Moody

Jeff and Denise Benton

Charlie Goodson

Jody Ferguson

Sponsorships are available for the 2023 Sharing Spirits. these sponsorships will help support the 12 essential programs run by Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Anyone interested in sponsoring is encouraged to contact Ben Broussard at ben@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org