LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Catholic Charities of Acadiana is seeking help from the public to combat the dangerous heat wave and projected high temperatures.

The charity is asking the public to donate pallets of bottled water to assist throughout its programs. Bottled water can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana Regional Disaster Warehouse located at 403 Ambassador Caffrey Pkwy.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates several programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in Acadiana.