LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The historic Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and its magnificent oak have graced the landscape of Lafayette for than more a hundred years. Efforts to preserve its beauty and place in the community require some major renovations.

Reverend Chester Arceneaux said this year they began the second phase of their capital campaign, which focused on beautifying the cathedral.

“We began with looking at the interior of our church. Two years ago, we focused on a new roof, and we focused on an age fact system to help us prepare for this day where we would restore the interior,” Arceneaux said.

The work includes addressing the plasterwork. Looking at all thewindows and making sure that they are waterproof. In addition, they will be looking at the electrical system which they still use from the sixties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The focus of our main work is dealing with the preservation of our church interior and what we’re planning to do is that we begin in May and then May until next November,” said Arceneaux. “The total of the interior will be addressed from painting and waterproofing to restoring our pews. We will be addressing our microphone speaker system, which is not the best because of the echo of the church. We’re also going to be doing the flooring of our church at that time.”

The Very Reverend tells News 10 that a campaign started in May and recently ended this past November with their gala helped raise over $3 million. However, he said there’s always work to do in preservation.

“We need to repaint some of the plasterwork on the exterior. So it’s ongoing on our beautiful cathedral,” Arceneaux said. “The beauty of this whole journey has been to learn the history of Acadiana, Vermilionville. This church parish was started over 200 years ago as Saint John the Evangelist and what it has meant for this community at large. The icon, the place where I think all gather from even different denominations in faith to seek refuge, especially in those crisis moments, moments of tragedies. It’s an opportunity for us to truly come to that sacred space and give God glory, but come to be consoled and bring the message of hope.”

Arceneaux asked the community to be patient. Mass will be held in the cathedral hall, but this is a “beautiful opportunity to restore the beautiful dignity of our cathedral.” he concluded.

The Cathedral is offering a chance to name a star on the sanctuary ceiling in memory of your loved one or in honor of your family.

Latest Posts