CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The City of Carencro is the recipient of the 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s non-profit anti-litter and community improvement organization.

According to Carencro Mayor Charlotte S. Clavier, the 2023 grant is $4,104 and will go to support the efforts by the city to make it a greener and cleaner community. They plan to beautify the welcome area into Pelican Park and Mercredi Show area in the form of soil preparation, plants and the labor to install.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of a state wide movement to beautify and make Louisiana green and clean. We believe this grant will allow the City of Carencro to enrich and beautify an area that is used not only by the citizens of Carencro, but is also used by visitors to our Pelican Park area,” said Mayor Clavier.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana by providing tools, funding and resources. Their goal is to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling and protect the natural beauty of the state.