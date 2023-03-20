LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that killed one person early Monday morning.

Maria Felton, 59, of Carencro, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the I-49 Northwest Frontage Road near Gatehouse drive in Lafayette Parish.

Police said a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup, driven by Branden Lundy, of Morgan City, was traveling south on the NW Frontage road. At the same time, a 2015 Infiniti QX60, driven by Felton, was traveling north on the NW Frontage road. For reasons still under investigation, Lundy’s pickup crossed the center line and struck the Infiniti head-on in the northbound lane.

Felton was brought to a hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

Lundy and his passenger both suffered minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.