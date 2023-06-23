CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro woman is thankful for two people that she says saved her brother’s life after he was injured in a hit and run.

“Instead of going see my brother at the hospital, I could be going to a funeral instead. So, they were guardian angels for sure for my brother, so they’re going to be my friends for life,” said Krystal Romero, the victim’s sister.

Romero’s brother, Jacque, was hit by a car while riding his bike on the northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Jacque sustained 5 fractured vertebrae and 6 broken ribs as a result of the incident.

Because of the poor lighting on the road, Jacque was certain no one would see him in the grass. That’s when Megan White and her husband Charles noticed a shoe in the road.

“My husband actually pointed out that there was a shoe in the road. I saw something in my peripheral when we were driving. And we didn’t see anything when we immediately turned around, so we doubled back to go back home. And sure enough we both saw him that time. He was sweating, you could see his shoulder, so we immediately pulled over,” said White.

White says Jacque began to speak as the whites contacted first responders and his mother. The couple and their three children stayed with the injured bike rider until help arrived.

After hearing the story, Romero began her search to find out who helped her brother.

“I wanted to know [who helped Jacque] and my mom did said, ‘I don’t know, it’s a girl named Megan.’ So I went on a hunt to find out who this Megan girl was. When I finally found out who they were, I prayed about what I could do to have this tragedy have something good come out of it,” Romero explained.

To thank the White family, Romero is organizing the “Good Samaritan Celebration.” Community officials and residents will come together to celebrate the act of kindness and donate supplies to help the Whites prepare for their fourth baby.

“I really don’t know if I would have been brave enough to stop and get out the car, being pregnant and having 3 kids, with today’s world you just never know. They’re amazing and I’ll never forget them,” said Romero.

The Good Samaritan Celebration will be held at Prejean’s in Lafayette on June 27. The event is open to all that would like to attend.