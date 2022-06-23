CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro Water System officials said residents may be experiencing discolored water temporarily, but noted the water is not toxic to drink.

Carencro Water Superintendent Buster Broussard said a valve malfunction at the water tower on Andre St. has allowed excess potassium permanganate to enter the water, turning it a purple color. Officials are draining the tower and refilling it, which should stop the problem. Residents are advised to run their water until the discoloration disappears. The portion of the city west of I-49 is not affected, said Broussard.

“The Louisiana Department of Health has been notified and stated that potassium permanganate in the concentrations used to treat water is not toxic,” said Broussard in a press release.

Potassium permanganate is used to remove taste and odor-causing compounds. Potassium permanganate oxidizes iron, manganese, and hydrogen sulfide into particles which are then filtered out.



For more information please contact Carencro City Hall 337-896-8481.

Carencro resident Brandy Matt sent News 10 videos of the water in her bathtub, bathroom sink, and toilet. She said she’s concerned because she’s previously dealt with brown water.

Matt said the city is asking residents to flush the water until it runs clear and is concerned that she will have to pay for all the water that she’s having to run.