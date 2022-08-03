CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error.

He said customers were directed through an overhead mic to exit the store.

At that time, viewers tell us that it became chaotic and “a little scary” because customers started running in different directions headed towards the front doors.

Anderson reported no injuries.