CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Police Department (CPD) is at the scene of a shooting, according to authorities.

CPD said that two suspects fired multiple rounds toward vehicles on Brockton Drive in Carencro.

No injuries have been reported and one car was hit by gunfire, according to CPD.

Authorities also said that one person of interest is in custody at this time.

Updates will follow as information is released.