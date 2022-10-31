CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Carencro Police Department arrested three men Monday after finding multiple illegal possessions in a vehicle.

Zane Mczeal and Dontriel Ledet, both of Lafayette, and Kardell Bernard, of Abita Springs have been arrested after Carencro Police made a traffic stop.

The men were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS and possession of promethazine.

Police located more than one pound of individually packed marijuana, a digital scale, two pistols with extended magazine and one AK-47 with a high-capacity magazine inside the vehicle.