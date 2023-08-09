LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Carencro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred on Louisiana Highway 93 near Gateau Road and 22-year-old Eli Citizen, Jr. of Carencro was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police said the crash occurred as a 2022 Ford F-150, driven by 23-year-old Daylan J. Babineaux of Church Point, was driving north on LA 93. The F-150 exited the roadway to the right, hit an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Citizen was also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. Babineaux, who was also unrestrained, was ejected then transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A restrained second passenger suffered from minor injuries.

Impairment is undetermined and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This is an ongoing investigation.