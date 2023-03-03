CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man who was arrested in 2016 on 100 counts of sexual abuse images and videos of children was re-arrested Tuesday on more child pornography charges, authorities said.

Camden M. Thibodeaux, 25, was arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thibodeaux was also arrested in 2016 on 100 counts of Sexual Abuse Images and videos of children as a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

These charges were later dropped to misdemeanors. News 10 learned that after the federal authorities discovered this, they pushed to have Thibodeaux register as a sex offender late last year.

Now, authorities have charged Thibodeaux again with child pornography charges.

The State Attorney General’s Office told News 10 that Thibodeaux is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

He is also charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography of juveniles under the age of 13.

Thibodeaux is being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $150,000 bail. No court date has been set.

As News 10 continues to investigate this story, we are trying to find out why the charges were dropped to misdemeanors in 2016. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.