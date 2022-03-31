SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at another driver from his truck in a road rage incident, according to the Scott Police Department (SPD).

Sean Richard, 25, of Carencro was charged with attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after the incident.

On March 30, at approximately 6:48 p.m. officers with the SPD were flagged down in the 1900 block of St. Mary by a motorist who claimed he was shot at in a road rage incident by another driver who was in a white pick-up truck. The driver of the truck allegedly fired twice into the victim’s side door, causing the victim to be struck by bullet fragments.

The suspect vehicle immediately fled the area, heading north on LA 93. With the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Camera Center, the vehicle was identified and a suspect, Richard, was developed.

Later that evening, Richard was located at a convenience store in the 900 block of Veteran’s Drive in Carencro, where he was taken into custody without incident.