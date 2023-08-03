CARENCRO, La (KLFY) — A back-to-school bash will take place at the Carencro Community Center hosted by Carencro Kiwanis.

The back-to-school bash will take place at the Carencro Community Center at 5115 N. University Avenue, Carencro on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m-2p.m.

They will be collecting comfort closet items like mesh/clear backpacks, gently used uniforms, new underwear/socks, tooth brush/toothpaste, body wash and hygiene products.

Attendees who bring any comfort closet item will receive a bingo card to win a homemade dessert.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Free haircuts will also take place, participants must be signed in by 1:30 p.m. They ask that you come with freshly washed hair as they do not have access to shampoo bowls.