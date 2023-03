LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Fire Department (CFD) responded to a fire late last night.

Around 9:40 p.m. on March 2, CFD, the Lafayette Fire Department, and the Scott Fire Department all responded to a possible house fire at 600 Braquet Rd., according to CFD.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles and a small portion of the house on fire.

Courtesy of CFD

CFD said that the vehicles and the portion of the house were quickly extinguished.