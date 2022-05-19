CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) –A Carencro man confronted his son during a domestic dispute before shooting and killing him in the middle of their mobile home community.

Police say it appears the shooting was in self defense.

Carencro Police say they have been called to the home many times in the past, either by the people living in the home or their neighbors, and it was always about the father and his son fighting.

The final confrontation happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. on Sateen Royale Circle.

“I was sitting in my car. Had just drove home from work and I heard a gunshot. My boyfriend was in the house and ran outside to make sure I was ok. He went around to the back of the building, and came back to say that a guy was shot and was on the ground. He called 911,” one neighbor said.

“It’s very heartbreaking to shoot his son. It’s something you never want to do,” neighbor Eric Thomas said.

“It’s just a tragic incident. He will always remember what he did regardless of the situation at the time. He was trying to protect his daughter-in-law. It’s a sad story here. There’s no good ending to it.”

When Cuba Valliere, 70, and his son Terrence Valliere, 34, began arguing, things took a turn for the worse.

“We are being told it was a dispute between the younger Valliere and his girlfriend that turned physical. His father intervened to prevent his son from hurting the young lady,” Police Chief David Anderson said.

Anderson said when the younger Valliere pulled a knife on his father, his father reacted by pointing a gun at his son and firing.

“The father had to make a decision. That decision was to stop his son’s aggresiveness,” Anderson said.

No charges have been filed at this time against the elder Valliere, but the evidence will be given to the district attorney’s office for a final decision, Anderson said.