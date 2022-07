CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Carencro Catholic Junior High’s Robotics team is among the best in the nation.

The team recently competed at the National Level in Nashville, Tennessee, in the BETA Robotics Showcase against 40 other schools around the nation. The students placed 4th overall. It was the only Louisiana school to place in the Top 10 in the nation.

Congrats to their teacher, Carmen Bourque and all the students on the team.