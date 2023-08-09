CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A 6-year-old Carencro boy was critically injured after falling from a roller coaster during a family visit to a Florida amusement park.

Marcel Bonnet, 6, fell from the “Galaxy Spin” roller coaster at the Fun Spot amusement park in Kissimmee, Florida. Marcel was transported to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital, in Orlando, Florida.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to the park in reference to a verbal disturbance between patrons and park staff. When arriving to the scene, the deputy said that members of Osceola County Fire Department’s Rescue 72 were rendering aid to Bonnet, who was conscious and alert. Firefighters found the child under the coaster’s track, which was 20 feet overhead.

Authorities said they spoke with park staff, who did not know what happened or how Bonnet fell. Nothing suspicious was reported that could have caused the incident, officials said. Bonnet was riding with another young boy who had no involvement with the cause of the incident, according to authorities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bonnet remains in an Orlando hospital as of Wednesday.

The ride is currently closed pending an investigation. Fun Spot America has also promised not to reopen the coaster until park officials are “100% sure this will not happen again.”