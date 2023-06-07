A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette has resulted in two people being hospitalized, authorities said.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Patrol Division and Traffic Crash Investigators are currently working a major traffic crash incident in the 4600 block of Ambassador Caffery, south of Kaliste Saloom Road.

Police said the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m., when a single vehicle for unknown reasons ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then continued to travel off-road right, where it subsequently hit a tree. The vehicle contained two occupants, both of which have been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated and more information becomes available.