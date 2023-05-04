Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Fire officials say an electrical malfunction is to blame for a late afternoon camper fire in Lafayette.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Marie Street.

When firefighters arrived, the camper, in the backyard, was engulfed in flames.

Suppression crews quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect the home. The home was spared, but the camper was completely destroyed, Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

He said the fire was determined to be accidental in nature and happened when breakers arced and ignited combustible materials.

According to Trahan, the owner’s brother lived in the camper and escaped with only a minor burn.