LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Earlier this summer LCG officials removed campaign signs from Scott Iles place of business because of what he called an outdated ordinance.

The lawsuit originated from an incident where Iles received a violation notice from LCG for campaign signs on his property. Iles sued LCG over the campaign sign ordinance but the hearing Monday was unsuccessful.

“Today we went to court and the Lafayette Consolidated Government objected to the claim being heard on its merits, saying the attorney general should’ve been served as opposed to just notified,” said Iles.

Iles, a lawyer at Scott Iles law firm, says there are residents who have more campaign signs on their property than his and says they were not mistreated like he was.

“There are people that have seven to ten signs on their property. None of these people that have these extensive collection of signs were treated that way,” said Iles.

The lawyer says he plans on refiling the lawsuit against LCG, but is concerned the next court date will not be until after the election. He says his campaign signs do not cause any trouble for those who are passing by.

“I just wanna make sure that those that are with the consolidated government aren’t putting a hand on my property out there and my sign. It doesn’t make any difference, it’s not a distraction, its not an obscurement of traffic or anything like that, and so I just want to be left alone.”

Iles says he will continue to fight to have these campaigns signs on his property and to allow others to have campaign signs at their business as well.