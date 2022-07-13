LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Strong Pavilion was dismantled and removed Wednesday by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department.

According to city officials, the structure is no longer structurally sound.

First dedicated in 2016, 27 students with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette School of Architecture & Design built the structure, which was originally named the Camellia Art Park Gridshell Pavilion, then renamed the Lafayette Strong Pavilion to commemorate Lafayette’s strength after the tragic Grand Theater shootings in 2015.

“Due to the vulnerability of wood in our climate, it was always intended that the pavilion would have a limited lifespan. Due to additional damage from several severe storms over the last few years, the removal of the Lafayette Strong Pavilion has been necessitated,” said W. Geoff Gjertson, UL Lafayette architecture professor who spearheaded the project.

The Lafayette Strong Pavilion was funded by a Canadian grant, the Acadiana Center for the Arts, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, and a grant from the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the University says it thanks supporters, donors, neighbors, and students who worked on the project.